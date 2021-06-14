Cyclist rescued in Almeria’s El Ejido.

A cyclist has been rescued from a difficult to access area in Spain’s Almeria.

Emergency services rushed to the rescue of 42-year-old cyclist who had been injured after an accident in a difficult to access area of El Ejido. The man became injured after a fall on Sunday.

Shortly after 11am emergency services received a call from the cyclist’s relative to alert them to the incident. The relative called emergency services to say that the man had suffered a fall and become injured and was also disorientated. The area was difficult to access and was located in Almerimar according to Emergencias 112.

Straightaway the coordination centre activated the Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES) along with the Local Police and the Guardia Civil. The man was rescued by Local Police officers and was then evacuated by ambulance to the Poniente hospital.

In other Almeria news, two married couples have been busted in Spain’s Almeria along with the son of one of the couples.

The couples were busted for marihuana plantations which they had been guarding. Officers from the National Police force in Almeria have busted two marihuana plantations, which the people who were from the same family had been guarding.

The plantations were discovered hidden inside two houses which were owned by the arrested people. The houses were located in the La Chanca area of Spain’s Almeria.

Officers from Almeria’s National Police force have been able to arrest five people who all belong to the same family. The people were discovered growing marihuana hidden inside their homes. The arrested people have been accused of crimes against public health and they were also accused of defrauding the electricity supply as they had illegally hooked the houses up to the mains electricity.

