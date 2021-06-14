Enough Is Enough – Alicante Condemn Gender Violence after Tenerife Girls’ Deaths.

The City Council of Alicante have said enough is enough, and have condemned gender violence after the deaths of the girls in Tenerife.

The Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, has expressed his “absolute repulsion and disgust at this violence that is causing so much death, desolation and pain” and has condemned gender violence.

The Alicante city council has joined in a three-minute silence as a sign of condemnation and rejection of the murders of the girls in Tenerife. The silence also condemned the death of the young woman from Estepa and condemned gender violence.

The mayor has expressed his: “absolute repulsion and disgust at this violence that is causing so much death, desolation and pain”, and highlighted the fact that: “in the last plenary session of the Alicante City Council they expressed the hope that the outcome of the two girls who had disappeared would not be what it has been, because a monster was determined to take their lives and make life impossible for their mother”.

The mayor went on to comment on the increasing figures of gender violence witnessed and commented that: “we are accumulating figures that are so scandalous and repugnant, and it is essential that we all say enough is enough, and do everything possible to stop this madness”.

The councillor for Equality, María Conejero highlighted that the Alicante City Council: “will continue working on awareness campaigns, prevention, education and co-education to eradicate this scourge that is gender violence in all its manifestations, and to achieve real and effective equality, because it is possible”.

In other gender violence news, in new plans Guardia Civil officers will see their weapons taken away from them if there is any suspicion of gender violence.

If the new protocol comes into action the Directorate General of the Guardia Civil will remove weapons from officers if there is even a suspicion of gender violence. The withdrawal of the weapons will be precautionary and immediate. It will also involve both their official and any private weapons.

According to Cadena Ser, the removal of weapons has been included in the draft of the Protocol against Gender Violence within the Guardia Civil. The draft protocol is set to be approved this month and includes new features such as this.

The document states that: “Any situation likely to constitute acts of violence against women whose perpetrator may be a Guardia Civil will entail the immediate and precautionary withdrawal of their official and private weapons in accordance with the procedures foreseen for anomalous conduct affecting a Guardia Civil.”

