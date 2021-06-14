AS part of a Spanish Government programme, the Consell de Mallorca is to host six undocumented children from Ceuta.

The Minister of Social Rights and President of the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS), Javier de Juan, explained that “as a responsible body, the Consell de Mallorca will assume the guardianship of these children in order to work with them to guarantee their well-being and to be able to start the path towards their emancipation”.

The protocol to be carried out with these youngsters will be the same as that applicable to any other child or adolescent who arrives in the same circumstances.

Initially, they will be admitted to a first reception centre and, although they have already received a first medical assessment from Ceuta, they will be given a repeat examination to assess their state of health.

IMAS will assign them a tutor who, with the collaboration of the intercultural mediators of the island institution, will determine which resources to assign to each of them and will begin to design a personalised work plan for each specific case.

Likewise, in coordination with the different administrations, IMAS will continue with the processing of the documentation already initiated in Ceuta.

The Balearic Government agreed with the Ceuta authorities to take charge of a total of eleven unaccompanied foreign minors and addition to the six that will be hosted by the Consell de Mallorca, two will reside in centres belonging to the Consell de Menorca and the other three will be looked after directly by the Balearic Government.

These children and adolescents are part of the 200 that have been distributed to all the Autonomous Communities to help alleviate the crisis in Ceuta in the face of the entry of thousands of undocumented people.

