Spain Mobilizes the Army After Over 5,000 Immigrants Enter Cueta.

Spain have mobilised the army in Cueta after over 5000 immigrants entered the autonomous city in a single day.

In order to control the massive influx of immigrants in the space of one day the Spanish government has been forced to mobilise the army in Cueta. Both La Legión and Regulares units have been mobilised in order to help boost security forces.

The Government delegation believe that over 5000 Moroccan citizens have illegally entered the autonomous city on Monday. They have entered via the Tarajal and Benzú maritime breakwaters.

Control of the streets in Cueta will be undertaken by multiple army units along with other forces.

Juan Jesús Vivas speaking for the Government of Cueta commented that, “I have been president for twenty years, forty years as a public servant, I am from Ceuta, I am 68 years old and there are few days as hard and difficult as this one, not so much because of the episode itself but because of what it transcends and what the episode can do to the spirit, heart and morale of the people of Ceuta, which is what worries me most at the moment”.

He went on to highlight his concerns, “about the material consequences of this unfortunate episode, which unfortunately will go down in the history of Ceuta, and I say this with all the bitterness in the world” as reported El Espanol.

The Army has headed towards the Tarajal warehouses where the immigrants are currently said to be concentrating. Members of the 23rd Logistical Support Unit (ULOG-23) are aiming to set up bunk beds to help the immigrants. It is believed that many of the immigrants in the area are minors.

