Brit Twins Savaged By Crocodile Are ‘Definitely NOT’ Ending Their Holiday.

The twins dream trip to Mexico turned into a nightmare when they were forced to battle a crocodile in a horrifying attack which left one twin in a coma. The twins are determined not to let this stop them and they will not end the holiday early despite the shocking attack.

The crocodile grabbed Melissa “her by the leg and got her in a death roll”. Her sister Georgia Laurie, aged 28, heroically took on the crocodile in a bid to fight it off her sister.

Melissa has now awoken from her coma although she is still in hospital receiving treatment. The pair though are determined not to let this attack stop them from finishing the holiday.

Speaking to The Sun Georgia explained that: “Melissa’s got a fractured wrist which is going to take longer to heal than her other injuries.

“She might as well recover here rather than be bored at home.

“We’re definitely not going to end our world tour. We want to continue. I can recover well here and so can she.”

The Brit twins has been in a group of around 25 tourists at the Manialtepec lagoon, with an unlicensed guide. The area is known for nesting crocodiles.

Georgia quickly realised that Melissa was in trouble when she saw her being “jerked around”, shortly before a crocodile head surfaced.

She commented on the attack and said that that: “I saw her getting jerked around and I saw a croc’s head which was about two feet long. The croc swam off, but kept coming back,”

“That’s when it grabbed her by the leg and got her in a death roll. She went round and round and it was trying to drag her away.

“I was pounding it, and that’s when it grabbed me and bit my arm. I bashed it with the other hand and it let me go. That happened three times.

“The croc battle seemed to go on a long time but adrenalin had kicked in.”

She battled hard for her sister and even punched the crocodile on the nose.

Melissa was saved but ended up spending time in a coma and is now recovering. The medical bills are expensive and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help out.

