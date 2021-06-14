Tea With The Queen ‘Reminded Me Of My Mother’ Says Joe Biden.

The Queen welcomed US President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle for tea, and Joe Biden has said that the Queen: ‘reminded me of my mother’.

Joe Biden was formally welcomed by the Queen to Windsor Castle on Sunday for tea and the pair came in with the combined age of a staggering 173 years between them. The president is slightly younger than the Queen though, and is 17 years her junior.

After having tea with the Queen he commented that: “I don’t think she’d be insulted,”

“[but] she reminded me of my mother.”

This is high praise indeed as Biden’s mother Catherine sadly died at the age of 92 in 2010. Catherine had been a “profound influence” during his life and was still campaigning for him in 2008 as he accepted the nomination for vice president.

Tea with Queen is not a simple thing, and the afternoon tea included a military display and also some big band tunes. The tunes included the Star Spangled Banner.

Later in the afternoon the president had the chance to inspect the Guard of Honour too.

The visit seemed to go well and President Biden seemed impressed and commented that: “I said we could fit the White House in the courtyard.”

Before leaving on Air Force One the president made the revelation that he had invited the Queen to the White House. He had apparently told her Majesty that: “I wish we could stay for longer, maybe we could hold the cars up a few minutes.”

He went on to add that: “Anyway, she was very gracious. She was very generous.”

