Scottish Sec Cheers on Scotland As Euro 2020 Kicks Off

The Scottish Secretary cheers on Scotland as Euro 2020 kicks off. The football tournament will see Scotland, England and Wales playing against Europe’s best national teams at stadiums including Hampden Park and Wembley.

Secretary Alister Jack said, “We are all looking forward to the Euro 2020 festival of football kicking off tonight. After a difficult few months it is a very welcome lift to the country’s spirits. With Scotland, England and Wales all competing, and key matches at Hampden Park and Wembley, the contest will be an unforgettable one for supporters right across Britain.

“Scotland’s game against England will be the highlight for many, as we see football’s oldest rivalry re-ignited. With two strong teams, it’s sure to be a great match. I’ll be cheering on Scotland in all of their games, and I wish Steve Clarke and his squad the very best for the tournament,” he added.

Steve Clark’s men are taking part in their first major finals since the World Cup in France in 1998.

The squad’s line up is:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), David Marshall (Derby County), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Defenders: Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City, Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Jack Hendry (KV Oostende)

Midfielders: Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), John McGinn (Aston Villa), John Fleck (Sheffield United), David Turnbull (Celtic)

Forwards: James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)

The Squad list is accurate as of Friday, June 11.

Group D matches at CET include:

Monday June 14, 3pm: Scotland vs Czech Republic – Glasgow

Friday June 18, 9pm: England vs Scotland – London

Tuesday June 22, 9pm: Scotland vs Croatia – Glasgow