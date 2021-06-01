Final England Squad Is Announced For Euro 2020

Final England Squad Is Announced By Gareth Southgate For Euro 2020

England manager, Gareth Southgate, has announced his official 26-man squad for the Euro 2020 tournament in June, and from his provisional 33-man squad, there is no room for Mason Greenwood, Ben White, James Ward-Prowse, Ollie Watkins, Ben Godfrey, Jesse Lingard, or Aaron Ramsdale.

The full England squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City).

Our #EURO2020 squad numbers have been confirmed! 🔢 — England (@England) June 1, 2021

Speaking of his decisions with the final England squad, Southgate said, “Mason Greenwood, unfortunately, had to pull out on Friday so we knew he wasn’t a contender for the last few games,” Southgate said after the announcement. The most complex part this time has been those injuries, whether we should take the chance on people”, as reported by Sky Sports.

“In Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire we’ve got a couple of players who are not where they’d be ideally in terms of their physical preparation, but we think the experience they have and the fact we think we can get them to a point where they can have an involvement in the tournament, it’s worth taking them. Especially as we’ve got an extended squad of 26”, the England manager added.

Southgate is blessed with an abundance of right-backs, and said last week, “I see good footballers”, and stressed the need within the squad for “adaptability”, suggesting Alexander-Arnold could maybe play in midfield, while Walker, James, and Trippier, are all capable of playing in various defensive roles, adding, “We went through this last week. We have four players that play sometimes at right-back for their clubs. Basically, they are in the best 26 footballers and that is why they are in the squad”.

