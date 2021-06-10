Vaccination In Shantytown Settlements Reaches 1,400 People in Spain’s Almeria.

Vaccinations in shantytown settlements in Spain’s Almeria have reached around 1,400 people and this number is expected to grow.

The vaccination in the shantytowns in Almeria’s Nijar, is progressing well and it is expected that by the time this week’s campaign completes even more people will have been vaccinated against the potentially deadly coronavirus.

The vaccination campaign has been coordinated by several NGOs and the health districts of Almeria and Poniente. The aim is to vaccinate people that are living in shantytowns and degraded areas of Almeria against the potentially deadly virus. By Wednesday June 9, already nearly 1,400 people had been vaccinated throughout villages in the Nijar region.

The program began on Monday to vaccinate those in the Nijar settlements and it was expected that by the end of yesterday even more people would have been vaccinated. Monday’s figures for the El Viso settlement alone saw 400 people accessing the vaccine, while Tuesday’s campaign managed to vaccinate a further 400 people.

According to Europa Press the vaccination campaign has been “carried out jointly by Cepaim, the Red Cross, Hermanas Mercenarias, Almería Acoge and Médicos del Mundo”.

The spokesman for Doctors of the World Andalucia, Vladimir Morante explained how multiple tents had been set up in the El Viso settlement. He also commented that: “We think that at the end of the day we can double the initial forecast” of the number of people vaccinated due to the fact that the campaign has been well received. Cultural mediators have also been involved with the vaccination campaign too.

The tents were set up so that the first one allows people to register. The second tent is used for people to be vaccinated, and finally a third tent allows people to sit and wait for the 15 minutes which is recommended to ensure that an adverse reaction could be controlled. The campaign also includes the support of a unit of the Andalusian Health Service.

