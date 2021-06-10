Guardia Civil Save 16-month-old Baby from Pool Drowning.

In a fantastic save agents from the Guardia Civil have been able to save a 16-month-old baby from drowning in a removable pool.

The incident happened in Seville’s Urbanización El Campillo, and officers from the Guardia Civil station in Mairena del Alcor were able to help save a baby girl of only 16 months old. The young baby had been drowning in a removable pool.

The pool accident took place on June 6 at about 18:20 in the afternoon. The Guardia Civil were alerted by the coordination centre to the fact that a youngster had possibly drowned in a swimming pool in the Seville urbanisation of El Campillo, according to the Guardia Civil.

Guardia Civil officers rushed to the scene of the incident and located the child’s father who was performing CPR. The Guardia Civil officers took charge of the baby and continued to perform CPR manoeuvres. Luckily the child started to breathe slightly.

Medical services also set out to help and as soon as they arrived on scene they took charge of the situation. They quickly rushed the baby to the Seville Children’s Hospital. At the Hospital the baby was expected to be examined thoroughly.

As reported Europa Press the child’s relatives have expressed their thanks to the Guardia Civil for their excellent work.

