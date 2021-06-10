More Bank Problems

Q.- Your answer to my earlier question about our bowling club bank account is not quite clear to me. The club is an official club of the LLB (Levante Lawn Bowls) as registered with the bowls federation, which makes it official in Spain.

Other clubs in Spain have had similar problems but they have ensured that they have enough signatories available to use in case of death. I believe that you are telling me that the money in the bank belongs equally to all signatories, but not to the club.

T.M. (Costa Blanca)

A.- Yes, the money in the bank belongs to the individual signers and not to the club. You are legal but your way forward is to register your club as a Civil Association for the promotion of bowls with the Valencia authorities.

This “Asociacion Civil” status makes your club a legal body that can hold a bank account. It means you must file your accounts and list your officers and activities each year. And you may even be able to apply for grants to help meet your expenses. You need a lawyer to help you apply.

