How can they bank?

Q. I am the president of a small bowling club on the Costa Blanca. The club funds are held in a Spanish bank account. We provided the bank with three signatories, with any two of three signatures required when withdrawing cash.

This has not been a problem for over 20 years. This year two of our signatories have died and the bank will not allow another member to take their place. This leaves the club without access to funds.

We have the death certificate of one of the deceased members, but the second has returned to the UK and is suffering from dementia. Is there any reason for the bank preventing us adding other signatories?



T.M. (Costa Blana)

A. Because your club is not an officially registered association for the promotion of bowls, it has no legal personality so the bank treats your account as being held by three separate individuals in equal parts.

If one dies, his share forms part of his inheritance and waits to be claimed by his inheritors, and if another cannot be contacted the same. What a mess! You need skilled legal assistance.