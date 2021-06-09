Recent and interesting news in brief from across Axarquia

Free shirts

FOR the second year running, the Almuñecar Council has provided special shirts to the 23 local taxi drivers to wear as a uniform which helps to give them a sense of community and also promotes tourism in the town as Spain starts to reopen to visitors.

Moroccan ferries

EVERY summer, literally millions of Moroccans who live in Europe move into Spain to catch a ferry home but this may not happen this year as the Moroccan authorities have indicated they may only accept ferries from France and Italy which will hurt Motril Port.

Goat’s cheese

THE first outdoor event where visitors may attend in Torre del Mar will take place on Sunday June 13 from 10am to 6pm on the Paseo de Larios where there will be a selection of different cheeses made from goat’s milk and Axarquia produced wines.

Rett Syndrome

THE mayor of Frigiliana joined around 100 people who travelled to Malaga to tell the Education Department that it was important that a classroom in the local school be adapted so that two-year-old Blanca Sánchez who suffers from Rett Syndrome can attend.

Sacred Music

FOR the first time, the Festival of Sacred Music which runs from June 19 to July 10, will not just take place in Frigiliana but will also visit Almachar and Competa where the Malaga Baroque Orchestra and the UMA Chamber Choir will perform pieces by Mozart.

More water

FARMERS from Almuñecar and the surrounding areas have complained since the 1980s about the lack of water available for agricultural use and the fact that the Rules Reservoir is far too small for their needs in summer sun so they demonstrated on the streets of the town on June 5.