Birding Malaga, resumes the educational and informative activities on the birds of the province.

Birding Malaga is the brand created by the Malaga Provincial Council to promote ornithology in the province and to improve the culture of birds, their conservation and the new development opportunities offered by ornithological tourism.

Around 300 different types of birds can be seen among resident, summer migratory, wintering species and others with sporadic or irregular presence as Birding Malaga resumes its educational and informative activities.

The first workshop of this year will be held in two sessions: one will be held through the Zoom platform on June 11, between 5pm. and 7pm by the professor of Zoology at the UMA Antonio Román Muñoz, an expert ornithologist and author.

In the talk, he will address the theoretical aspects related to the anatomical and biological bases for observing birds such as their different types of feathers, beaks or their habitats.

On June 18, at the same time, the second practical session will be held on the differentiation of similar birds, also directed by Antonio Román Muñoz.

Registration for those who want to learn more about bird watching can be made through the Gran Senda de Málaga website in the activities section (http://www.gransendademalaga.es/es/inscriptions/talleres/).