Ecologists accuse Council of ignoring need for environmental protection

ECOLOGISTS in Action Marbella have reacted badly to a press release issued by the Marbella Council concerning a new bird watching point at the mouth of the Río Verde.

In a press release, Ecologistas en Acción says it “considers it incoherent, not to say hypocritical, that the person in charge of the environment of the Marbella Town Hall, Victoria Martín-Lomeña, announces the construction of a bird lookout point in the degraded mouth of Rio Verde, after having ruthlessly razed part of the Guadaiza riverbed to the ground.”

They argue that an investment (with a subsidy of €15,000 euros from the provincial government) is “window dressing” which clashes with the council’s lack of investment in the maintenance and conservation of community natural habitats.

In her presentation, the Director General of Environment of Marbella, stated that this viewpoint will make it possible “to enjoy the extraordinary flora and fauna of this area just a few metres from the metres from the Paseo Marítimo and the city centre”, when bulldozers have ruined other watercourses in the municipality according to the group.

They argue that there are four areas where the flora and fauna is in serious need of protection and blame the Council for not just ignoring them but in some cases making the environment situation worse.

