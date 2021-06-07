Royal Biographer Claims The Queen Will Not Be Happy At Choice Of Baby’s Name

ROYAL BIOGRAPHER Angela Levin Claims The Queen Will Not Be Happy At The Choice Of Lilibet As The Baby’s Name



Royal biographer Angela Levin, speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today (Monday 7), claimed that the Queen would not be happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to call their newborn daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana.

Ms Levin said, “I think she’s desperately unhappy because they were desperately rude about her. I don’t think it’s a good idea. I think it’s quite rude to her Majesty the Queen. It was a very private nickname from her husband who hasn’t been dead for very long”.

Adding, “Prince Charles would never dream of referring to his mother as Lilibet. He’s never used it – it was a special name, especially for the Duke of Edinburgh“, according to the Express.

Peter Ford, a Royal correspondent, appeared today on Australia’s Sunrise morning show, and when the show’s presenter Kylie Gillies said, “I do like the headline, did they ask her. Really interesting if they did ask the Queen”, Mr Ford replied, “I think it’s questionable to be taking someone’s private nickname and the origins of the nickname are disputed”.

Before continuing, “Some say it’s what Margaret called her sister, others said it’s what Philip called his wife”, to which Ms Gillies commented, “They are a couple of contradictions, that’s Meghan and Harry”.

As she added, “They want to be distanced from the Royal Family but then they choose to do this. If they wanted to honour their grandmother I think they should have just shut up and stop giving interviews. But if they did ask her and she thought it was lovely then more power to them”.

