Tragedy As Two Tourists Die after Falling from Fourth Floor in Ibiza.

Tragedy has hit and two people believed to be tourists have died after falling from the fourth floor of a hotel in Ibiza.

Medical services quickly attended the scene of the incident but they were only able to confirm that two people, a man and a woman have tragically died. The incident happened this morning, Thursday June 3, which resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man.

The two people had fallen from the fourth floor of a hotel in Ibiza’s Platja d’en Bossa according to the Ibiza town hall as reported La Razon.

The tragic incident happened at around 4:30 am. Emergency services were called requesting help after two people fell from the fourth floor of a hotel. Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene of the incident.

When police officers arrived at the scene they found that the two people who had been staying in the same hotel room had sadly died.

Although medical services rushed to the scene it was only possible for them to certify that the two people had died. An investigation has been launched by the National Police into the incident to find out what caused it.

