Investigation Launched After Fire Damages French Vaccine Centre.

A CRIMINAL investigation has been launched after a French vaccine centre has been damaged by fire.

The vaccination centre in Gap, Hautes-Alpes, has been partially damaged after a fire broke out that could possibly be the result of arson. French authorities have now launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This is not the first vaccine centre to go up in flames as in May the vaccine centre in nearby Nyons also was hit by fire.

The fire which has partly destroyed the centre broke out on Tuesday night. The centre is in the largest town in the French region of Hautes-Alpes.

Not only did the fire damage the building but it also managed to burn part of the vaccine installations which had been installed inside the community hall. The fire broke out on Tuesday night at around 03.30 CET. Luckily though Emergency services were quickly able to extinguish the fire before too much damage occurred.

The possibility of the fire being an arson attack is growing as inside the vaccination centre furniture had been piled up together and burned. This leads authorities to believe that it may have been an arson attack.

Speaking to AFP, Gap prosecutor Florent Crouhy commented that: “The criminal trail is getting thicker … because a door was forced open.”

French authorities have quickly responded to the incident and the vaccination programme is still carrying on, but is now taking place at the Alp Arena ice-skating rink instead.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.