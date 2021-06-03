Royal Family Close To ‘Tipping Point’ As Meghan And Harry Are ‘Poking The Bear A Lot’.

The Royal family could be close to “tipping point” as Meghan and Harry keep “poking the bear”.

According to one royal expert the Royal family could be close to “tipping point” due to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s attacks on the Royal family. Rebecca English, royal commentator has issued a warning that Harry and Meghan could soon face “consequences” if they carry on “poking the bear”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Earlier in the year Harry and Meghan had an in-depth discussion with Oprah Winfrey where the pair shared why they had left the Royal family. The Royal correspondent for The Daily Mail has commented that: “The Palace have always gone with the never complain, never explain approach.

“Can we really expect that to carry on? Surely there will be a tipping point?”

She went on to highlight that: “The Palace genuinely don’t want to get drawn into a public slanging match with Harry and Meghan.”

“That said, they are poking the bear a lot, and people are right to wonder whether there will be a tipping point.”

In other Royal news, Harry and Meghan want to return next year to take part in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK.

According to reports both Prince Harry and Meghan are eager to head back to the UK next year to help the Queen celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. Plans for the event were recently released and they have delighted Brits who will receive an extra bank holiday next year in June.

To mark her Majesty’s 70 years of service Brits will see two extra days off work, and a long weekend of events is set to take place for the celebrations. Meghan and Harry have recently stepped back as working royals but Prince Harry wants to return to the UK for the celebrations.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.