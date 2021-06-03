Stress can take its toll on your skin, so act now to beat its effects

ARE you aware of the effects that stress can have on your skin?

It’s not just a matter of your skin looking tired, if you don’t take care of your mental wellbeing, you can develop quite severe conditions which will cause your skin to suffer.

Here is a brief look at just a few:

1 . Dehydration

When you’re stressed, one of the most common skin problems is dull and dehydrated skin. If you are not getting enough sleep, not eating properly and not drinking enough (or drinking the wrong things), you will probably notice that your skin starts to lose its glow and can become dry.

The good news is, that if the cause of stress is temporary, the skin problem will be too. Up your intake of vegetables, drink plenty of water and get more sleep and you should see your skin look better again.

Hives

Hives can be a reaction to food, medication, bites and stings, pollen or overexertion but they can also come on with stress. Fortunately, they usually disappear within 24 hours, and can be treated with antihistamine tablets or steroid creams amongst others.

Rosacea

If you notice that you flush red, this could be rosacea, which can be caused be heat or alcohol but is also brought on by stress. You should use products which are formulated for sensitive skin.

Eczema

Many people suffer from eczema, which causes irritation and dryness of the skin, and can be aggravated by many external factors, but also by stress. Make sure you stay hydrated and keep your skin moisturised, and if you can’t beat it, see your doctor. Mostly importantly, try not to scratch at it or pick off the flaking skin, it will make it even worse.

Psoriasis

This is another chronic skin condition suffered by many which is hard to keep at bay when under stress. It causes thickening of the skin with red patches covered in white scales. Outbreaks are worsened by worry and stress and should be treated with prescribed creams. Those containing CBD oil are particularly useful in treating psoriasis, as well as eczema and rosacea.

Scalp problems

When we hear about skin problems, we immediately think of the face and possibly the body, but another area severely affected by stress and anxiety is the scalp. Eczema and psoriasis can also spread to the scalp, causing itching, scabs and flaking. When you are stressed, without realising it, you can scratch your itchy scalp, making the problem even worse and leading to wounds and scabs. These can also exacerbate hair loss and poor hair condition. Although there are special shampoos, in severe cases, they do little to solve the problem.

Spots and acne

Stress, lack of proper skin care or an unbalanced diet can all contribute to oily skin and the appearance of spots and acne. There are plenty of products on the market to deal with these skin problems and if you make sure not to squeeze and touch them to avoid spreading, you should be able to quickly rid yourself of unwanted blemishes without scarring.

* Saying that the way to keep all these problems at bay is to avoid stress would not be very helpful, as no-one wants to be stressed, but there are ways to minimise the problem.

Don’t neglect your daily skin care routine, even if you’re tired

Get exercise, it’s good for your health, both mental and physical, even if it’s just a quick walk around the block

Get plenty of sleep, don’t work into the night, set limits to how long you work and well as boundaries if you are not comfortable doing something.

Take time to do something that makes you feel good. From yoga and meditation, to reading a book, taking a relaxing bath, playing a game on your phone or colouring some mandalas, whatever lets you wind down, take some time to do it.

Seek help; medical, therapy or just support from a friend, but make sure you talk to someone.

The skin problems themselves may add to your stress if you are worried about the way you look, do what needs to be done to cure them and feel better about yourself.