The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on your skin

THE coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives and its effects on our health are significant, not only psychologically, but also physically, including making skin look dull, old or puffy.

This can be put down to the lack of sunshine or using masks, but also, more surprisingly, to the lack of social interaction which in turn reduces the production of oxytocin, known as the happiness hormone.

This hormone, according to a study by www.nivea.es, travels to cells in the body, including skin cells, and improves its appearance. Oxytocin contributes to daily wellness by reducing stress, bringing down blood pressure, regenerating muscle, increasing affectivity and strengthening social ties. The recipients of oxytocin are in the skin and this means that hugs and physical contact with loved ones is directly related with a higher level of oxytocin in the blood. It can also reduce swelling and skin sensitivity.

In Spain, due to the pandemic, human contact has reportedly fallen by 71 per cent and we are producing less oxytocin, which in turn has an effect on our health and wellness.

Lack of oxytocin can cause skin ailments such as eczema and psoriasis, as cells are more vulnerable to inflammation. The pandemic has affected people with sensitive skin and has also made skin look older because of the lack of oxytocin.

Using masks has made acne worse for many people due to the constant friction which causes irritation and prevents the skin from breathing properly, with sweat and humidity from breathing accumulating and causing the problem.

Both contributing factors, masks and lack of oxytocin, cause dead cells to build up and obstruct pores, making the skin duller and tired looking.

Now is the time to find an ideal skincare routine and take care of your skin to get it looking at its best again.