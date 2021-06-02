Vera honours the Deputy Chief Inspector of the Local Police.

Vera City Council honours Andrés Sánchez Parra, the Deputy Chief Inspector of the Local Police, for his stunning service of 32 years.

In an event which took place at the City Auditorium, tribute was paid by the City Council along with colleagues from Vera’s Local police to Andrés Sánchez Parra, who is now retiring after 32 years of service.

The mayor of the town, José Carmelo Jorge Blanco, gave “thanks to the work carried out in the Local Police of our city, for 32 years demonstrating their professionalism and companionship, being the promoter of the advancement of their services for the benefit of all the residents of Veracruz”.

The mayor also went on to highlight that: “during these years Sánchez has proven to be a great person who has won the affection of all the people”.

Attendance at the event was limited and capacity was restricted to 70 people due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But both colleagues, relatives of the honoree and representatives from state security forces were able to join in the celebrations. The celebrations were also joined by municipal administration employees and representatives from the previous government.

The Councilor for Citizen Security, Alfonso García, commented that “the professionalism, dedication and vocation to help others shown by Andrés Sánchez has been and continues to be an example for everyone to follow”.

He also explained that: “the character of the Chief Deputy Inspector has been a guarantee of trust”.

