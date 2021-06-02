Blaze Causes 12 Homes to Be Evacuated in Malaga.

TWELVE homes have been evacuated in Malaga’s Manilva due to a blaze in an underground garage.

Twelve houses were evacuated on Tuesday after a fire broke out in underground garage at a building in the Malaga town of Manilva. According to the unified emergency service 112 Andalucia, luckily everyone escaped without injuries.

The Manilva based fire broke out in the Paso de la Ocasión street shortly after 21.35 on Tuesday evening. 112 Emergency services received a warning that flames could be seen from the garage of a two-storey building. The garage was housing multiple parked cars too.

The blaze saw the Malaga Provincial Fire Brigade, the Guardia Civil and the Local Police dispatched immediately. Once at the scene emergency services set out to evacuate 12 houses to ensure that their occupants were safe. The blaze was tackled too.

As reported by Europa Press according to sources at the Fire Brigade the fire started in a vehicle inside the garage. The car went up in flames and was completely burnt out inside the garage.

Downpipes of the building were also affected by the blaze. Luckily though nobody was injured during the fire and the residents of the 12 homes that had been evacuated were soon able to return home after the blaze been extinguished.

In other Spanish news, sadly, the Dreambeach 2021 festival has been suspended in Villaricos, but the event is still being advertised online.

Sadly, for many that love the annual Dreambeach festival, this year the event will not go ahead as due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the Cuevas de Almanzora Town Hall has approved its suspension.

The Cuevas del Almanzora Town Council have given their approval to suspend both festivals and events of a cultural and social nature due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This means it will now be impossible for the 2021 Dreambeach festival to go ahead. The event had been planned from August 4 to August 8, and event organisers are still promoting the event on their website.

