Ship Searching For Missing Girls In Tenerife Detects Several “Strange” Objects.

The sonar of the ship which is searching for the missing girls in Tenerife has detected several “strange” objects.

On Sunday the oceanographic vessel the Ángeles Alvariño joined the search for the young girls Anna and Olivia who had disappeared from Tenerife with their father. The ship’s sonar has detected several “strange” objects and the area is being examined now in depth.

The Ángeles Alvariño is on loan from the Oceanic Institute and has been searching an area near Puertito de Güimar in Tenerife using sonar technology. This is the area in which the boat, which the girls’ father Tomás Gimeno had last been seen in, was discovered drifting and abandoned as reported 20 minutes.

The young girls’ father had taken several suitcases and bags of clothing and bordered the boat in the Santa Cruz Marina on April 27. Shockingly before this he had phoned Beatriz Zimmerman, the girls’ mother. During the call he made threats that she would never see her two girls or him again.

The very next day Anna’s car seat was discovered floating near to the boat which was discovered near Güimar.

The Ángeles Alvariño has been searching for several days now in the hopes of finding any objects which could lead to a discovery of the girls’ whereabouts. The girls are only aged one and six years old.

So far one of the foreign objects which was detected by the sonar was discovered to be a bag of rubbish. The search continues.

