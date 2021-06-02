EU Digital Wallet Could Be ‘Big Brother’ Watching You.

The EU are set to unveil the digital wallet which is said to be fit for life in post coronavirus times. Some though believe that this could lead to “Big Brother” watching you.

Plans are set to be unveiled by the EU for a digital wallet which could be used throughout the European block. European states previously requested a digital way for citizens to be able to manage and access both private and public services online.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The digital wallet would allow citizens from the 27 countries to store in a secure manner details such as passwords and payment details. It would also allow users to pay utility bills and access government websites, all from a single place.

The app which is set to go EU wide, in theory will be very secure and will be accessed by users via retina scans, fingerprints or other methods. It also aims to be a central place to store official documents for example your driver’s licence.

Some though believe that this could be a sign of “Big Brother” watching. Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes has spoken out against the scheme and told The Express that: “Slowly but surely the European Union is copying and implementing the Chinese governmental style, transforming Europe, from a space of liberty and prosperity, in a huge concentration camp ran by eurocrats that, using a Big Brother centralised style system, want to micromanage and control every aspect of the life of the Europeans.”

He also went on to comment that: “Besides huge risks for security penetration, the creation of a digital ID of every European under a single EU authority, which wants to ‘take care’ of our passwords, IDs, credit cards and other financial and personal data, is another step towards more control and less freedom in EU.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.