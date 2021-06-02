Dreambeach 2021 Festival Suspended in Villaricos.

Sadly, the Dreambeach 2021 festival has been suspended in Villaricos, but the event is still being advertised online.

Sadly, for many that love the annual Dreambeach festival, this year the event will not go ahead as due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the Cuevas de Almanzora town hall have approved it suspension.

The Cuevas del Almanzora Town Council have given their approval to suspend both festivals and events of a cultural and social nature due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This means it will now be impossible for the 2021 Dreambeach festival to go ahead. The event had been planned from August 4 to August 8, and event organisers are still promoting the event on their website.

Dreambeach is one of the largest electronic musical festivals seen in Andalucia, and each year thousands of music lovers gather for the festival.

The town council believes that due to the ongoing pandemic the health situation is such that the event is considered “unfeasible” even with the “measures that could be developed” by the event organiser.

The town council agreement looks at suspending cultural and popular events until September. This means that other events such as pilgrimages and even the iconic San Juan bonfires will be cancelled as reported Diario De Almeria.

Serafín García, the spokesman for the PP municipal group, agrees with the new measures and recognises that festivities like “San Juan or Dreambeach still cannot be held”. He does believe though that other events could possibly held like Los Trovos or Las Habaneras if capacity restrictions and security measures were put in place.

