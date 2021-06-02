Andalucia Set to Vaccinate Those Aged 48, 47 And 46 Years Old Next Week.

The Spanish vaccine programme is steaming ahead and Andalucia is set vaccinate those aged 48, 47 and 46 years old next week.

The vaccination programme in Andalucia is progressing extremely well in the ongoing fight against the potentially deadly coronavirus pandemic. Next week Andalucia will start vaccinations for those aged 48, 47 and 46 years old.

The spokesman for the Junta, Elías Bendodo, made this announcement and also clarified that this is for “global data” and that in some of the health districts these age groups may already be being given their first appointments.

The spokesman clarified that the regional executive is on track for their goal of vaccinating with at least one dose the entire Andalucian population aged between 40 and 49 years of age by the beginning of July as reported 20 minutes.

He commented that: “Andalusia continues to surpass itself every week in the number of vaccines administered.” He was also able to assure people that as temperatures rise in Spain plans are being put in place to help those suffering from the high temperatures in the vaccination centres by turning on air conditioning at certain times of the day.

In other Spanish vaccine news, May ends with the lowest monthly number of covid deaths in Spain since august.

The month of May has ended with Spain seeing the lowest number of monthly Covid deaths since August. This is extremely good news but it does not mean that the ongoing pandemic is over and everyone should still follow all necessary precautions.

Health experts consider this downward trend in infections to be unstoppable. Spain is making rapid progress with its vaccination programme and so far around 80 million people in Spain have received at least a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In the last week alone over two million people were given a vaccination.

Currently the total population vaccinated sits at 38 per cent, and this number is climbing day by day.

Over the last 31 days sadly the pandemic claimed 1,731 victims in Spain which means that the pandemic is by no means over and that safety measures still need to be followed.

