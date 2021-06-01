May Ends With The Lowest Monthly Number Of Covid Deaths In Spain Since August.

The month of May has ended with Spain seeing the lowest number of monthly COVID deaths since August. This is extremely good news but it does not mean that the ongoing pandemic is over and everyone should still follow all necessary precautions.

Health experts consider this downward trend in infections to be unstoppable. Spain is making rapid progress with its vaccination programme and so far around 80 million people in Spain have received at least a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In the last week alone over 2 million people were given a vaccination.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Currently the total population vaccinated sits at 38 per cent, and this number is climbing day by day.

Over the last 31 days sadly the pandemic claimed 1,731 victims in Spain which means that the pandemic is by no means over and that safety measures still need to be followed.

Figures from the Health Ministry show that the ongoing pandemic has claimed a staggering 80,000 victims in Spain. Sadly though this number could be even higher as at the beginning of the pandemic there was a lack of testing.

Over the past few weeks though numbers have gradually been falling and according to Ministry figures Monday saw 48 deaths with the previous three Mondays coming in at between 91 and 103 deaths.

Fernando Simón, the director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts (CCAES) speaking about the ongoing pandemic commented that: “progress of transmission is stable and it is very likely that it will hold steady in the coming weeks.” Some areas though are seeing an increase in infection rates.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.