Celebrate Grandparents’ Day in Rincon de la Victoria.

In a bid to celebrate Grandparents’ day in Rincon de la Victoria locals are set to sing to their heroes and heroines.

The ongoing global pandemic has seen many grandparents battling against loneliness as they have been unable to see their loved ones as often as they would have liked, and in some cases they have even gone months without family visits.

Rincon de la Victoria aim to celebrate their heroes and heroines by singing. The project hopes to allow relatives and friends and neighbours of grandparents of the town to celebrate these very special people.

The initiative has been organised by the Social Welfare Area of ​​the Malaga municipality of Rincón de la Victoria, in collaboration with Nadir Audiovisuales and the day will be celebrated on July 26.

The initiative hopes to combat the loneliness many older people experience which has increased during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The second deputy mayor and councillor for Social Welfare, Elena Aguilar spoke of the initiative and commented that: “in addition to promoting the culture of our land, we want to add our gratitude, respect and emotion to our elders who have been and are a reference point for the whole of society”.

She also highlighted that: “The loneliness that many feel in their daily lives has increased during COVID-19, they have been away from their loved ones, confined to their homes or residential centres.”

Speaking at the initiative she explained that: “this is a great opportunity to pay them the tribute they deserve”.

