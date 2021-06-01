MARBELLA Man Arrested For Cutting Off Part Of His Friend’s Nose During An Argument



National Police officers in Marbella, Malaga, on Spain’s Costa del Sol, have arrested a 37-year-old Spanish national for allegedly cutting off a piece of a friend’s nose with a knife during an argument between the two men in the vicinity of the aggressor’s home.

According to the police investigations, the arrested man wounded the victim with a knife, after he had a heated argument with the partner of his attacker, cutting him with a knife that had a 20cm blade, according to Cadena Ser.

The police became aware of the incident after a call had been made to the emergency service CIMACC 091, reporting that a 34-year-old man was being treated for knife wounds at a health centre in San Pedro de Alcántara, near Marbella, with the victim of the attach suffering cuts to his neck and head, but that a part of his nose had been cut off during the attack.

As a result of the attack, after being interviewed by police officers, the man was transferred to a hospital in Marbella for further treatment to his nose injury, while the police went to the home of the aggressor and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a dangerous weapon, then being taken into custody and subsequently made available to Marbella’s Court No1.

