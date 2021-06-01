Marbella Man Arrested For Cutting Off Part Of His Friend’s Nose

MARBELLA Man Arrested For Cutting Off Part Of His Friend’s Nose During An Argument

National Police officers in Marbella, Malaga, on Spain’s Costa del Sol, have arrested a 37-year-old Spanish national for allegedly cutting off a piece of a friend’s nose with a knife during an argument between the two men in the vicinity of the aggressor’s home.

According to the police investigations, the arrested man wounded the victim with a knife, after he had a heated argument with the partner of his attacker, cutting him with a knife that had a 20cm blade, according to Cadena Ser.

The police became aware of the incident after a call had been made to the emergency service CIMACC 091, reporting that a 34-year-old man was being treated for knife wounds at a health centre in San Pedro de Alcántara, near Marbella, with the victim of the attach suffering cuts to his neck and head, but that a part of his nose had been cut off during the attack.

As a result of the attack, after being interviewed by police officers, the man was transferred to a hospital in Marbella for further treatment to his nose injury, while the police went to the home of the aggressor and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a dangerous weapon, then being taken into custody and subsequently made available to Marbella’s Court No1.

___________________________________________________________


