Costa Del Sol Shrouded In Saharan Dust Cloud

The Costa del Sol sky was a mass of permanent thick cloud today, Tuesday 30, with Spain’s national weather agency, AEMET, explaining this phenomenon was caused by a strong haze of suspended dust from the Sahara forming into dust clouds, and they forecast that it can get worse tomorrow, Wednesday 31, with the possibility of ‘muddy rain’.

José María Sánchez-Laulhé, the state weather centre director of AEMET, warned that a density of more than 200 microgrammes of particles per cubic metre may be exceeded at points in the province, but that by Thursday it will start to subside, when it will stay below 50 microgrammes per cubic metre, thanks to the change in the wind, from the current east to west.

He predicted that some parts of the province, most likely Marbella and Estepona, could have rain, which will contain sand particles and fall as a form of diluted mud.

José Daniel Alcazar, a chest expert at the Quirónsalud Hospital in Malaga, told Spanish publication SUR, “Airborne dust is very irritating, especially in people with chronically inflamed airways”, adding, “The measures that are being taken for Covid, especially the wearing of masks and people not wanting to leave the house, have meant that there are hardly any cases in the emergency department”, as reported by surinenglish.com.

