Carrie Changes Social Media Handles to Johnson After Wedding

Carrie Symonds has changed her social media handles to “carrielbjohnson” after marrying Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a low-key wedding last weekend.

Mrs. Carrie Johnson, as she will now be known, married Boris on Saturday at Westminster Cathedral and enjoyed a summer festival-themed party at 10 Downing Street with a small group of friends and family later.

Carrie and Boris have a one-year-old son. They will delay their honeymoon until next year when a bigger celebratory bash is expected.

Carrie, who hired her boho wedding dress, said last night that she is “very, very happy”.

Her first major public appearance as Mrs Johnson will be when she hosts the partners of G7 leaders when they visit Cornwall next month.

“I’ve got huge admiration for Carrie. She’s been living through a horrendous time, she’s had to put up with accusations and smears, and she has come through it all with such dignity. It’s a triumph for the way she’s handled it,” a friend of the Prime Minister’s wife told The Times.

“All I can say is that despite the trials of the last year, they still appear somehow to be head over heels,” the friend said. “And throughout it all, whatever Dom is doing to them in the outside world, they manage to keep their sense of humour and interests going,” another added.

