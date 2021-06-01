Carrie Symonds ‘Hired Three Decoy Dresses’ In Bid To Keep Wedding Secret.

In a bid to throw people off the scent of the secret wedding to Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds ‘hired three decoy dresses’.

The wedding was that secret that even the company providing the dresses did not know that one of the dresses supplied was intended to be Carrie’s wedding dress.

The ceremony took place at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday afternoon, and Carrie wore a £2,870 embroidered white dress. Meanwhile Prime Minister Boris Johnson opted for a simple dark suit with a blue tie.

The wedding dress was handmade by Greek-based luxury designer Christos Costarellos, although according to reports it had been rented from My Wardrobe HQ, and would need to be returned a few days after the wedding.

The couple only had a brief seaside break to celebrate their marriage before Boris is set to return to work today Tuesday, June 1, according to insiders.

The company who had provided the dresses only learned that they were intended for the wedding after they saw the photos after the event. Sacha Newall, Co-founder, commented that: “We didn’t know what it was for. We were just asked to supply some items. Then we saw what happened this weekend. It was all a bit of a surprise.”

She went on to explain that: “There is an awareness that as the prime minister’s wife she needs to be dressed in a certain way. She doesn’t want to feel that she is letting the side down.”

