British Flagship Will Not Be Named After Prince Philip, Says Palace 

Queen Elizabeth declined requests from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s to name the plan to name the £200 million flagship successor to the royal yacht Britannia after Prince Philip.

It will be the first national flagship since Britannia, which was decommissioned in 1997. The new vessel will be a ship not a luxury yacht that the Royal Family uses, unless they are requested by the government to undertake an overseas trip on their behalf.

The PM had hoped that the flag ship would be named after Prince Philip who had helped design the vessel, but the Queen said no. Prince Philip died in April aged 99.

“It is not something we have asked for,” a palace source told the Daily Mail.

Johnson said that the national flagship will promote British trade and reflect “the UK’s burgeoning status as a great, independent maritime trading nation”.

It is possible that the ship could begin being built in 2022 but it could take a few more years before it can enter into service. At the moment, both the construction and final design of this ship needs to be tendered for.

If everything goes to plan the ship will remain in service for nearly 30 years and will be crewed by the Royal Navy.

