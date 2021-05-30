Boris Johnson Plans £200m For New Ship Of State.

Boris Johnson plans to spend a staggering £200m for a new national flagship.

The Prime Minister plans to spend the money on a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was decommissioned in the late 1990s. Johnson plans that the national flagship will promote British trade and reflect “the UK’s burgeoning status as a great, independent maritime trading nation”.

Johnson plans to use the ship to hold trade fairs, talks with diplomats and also hold ministerial summits. The UK is hoping to build its status and boost exports after Brexit.

The Royal Yacht Britannia was decommissioned in 1997 and this new ship will be the first national flagship since then.

Currently it is unknown what the vessel will be called but many have campaigned for the ship to be named after the late Duke of Edinburgh. The Duke of Edinburgh had an interest in the ship and even played a role in its design.

The new ship is expected to cost in the region of £200 million according to reports and the Prime Minister has explained that: “This new national flagship will be the first vessel of its kind in the world, reflecting the UK’s burgeoning status as a great, independent maritime trading nation.”

It is possible that the ship could begin being built in 2022 but it could take a few more years before it can enter into service. At the moment both the construction and design of this ship needs to be tendered for.

If everything goes to plan the ship would remain in service for nearly 30 years and would be crewed by the Royal Navy.

