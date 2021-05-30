Man Threatened To Kill A Young Boy In Malaga’s Torre Del Mar.

A man threatened to kill a young boy aged only 10 years old in Malaga’s Torre Del Mar, on Saturday night.

The man had been wielding a bottle when he threatened to kill the young boy. Officers attended the scene and were able to arrest the man who had threatened to kill the 10-year-old boy.

The worrying incident took place outside the church of San Andrés on Saturday night when a 56-year-old man threatened the young boy. Velez-Malaga’s local police were able to arrest the 56-year-old man who came from the same town after he threatened the young boy with a beer bottle. He had been shouting at the 10-year-old boy saying: “I have to kill you”.

The man threatened the young boy outside the church of San Andrés in the town of Torreña on Saturday night at around 8:30 pm. Not only did he threaten the boy, but he did so in the presence of parishioners who had come to the church to attend mass.

It is believed that the man was drunk and had been drinking beer in the street. It is also alleged that he had not been using his mask correctly and that dog which accompanied him was not kept on a lead and was unkempt.

As reported by Axarquia Plus, the boy’s mother says that he had made threats to the young boy on multiple occasions. The drunken man went so far as to repeat the threats while in the presence of officers, which resulted in his arrest.

Once he was arrested he was taken to the National police station, and his dog was taken into the care of Don Animal.

