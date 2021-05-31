Tragedy As Lifeless Body Discovered In The Sea In Almeria.

Sadly, a lifeless body has been discovered in the sea in Almeria near where the young man from Nijar disappeared last week.

The lifeless body of a man was recovered on Sunday, and the tragic discovery was made in the area in Almeria near where the Nijar resident disappeared on Tuesday. Last Tuesday a 23-year-old man who was a resident in Nijar disappeared from the San Miguel beach, near Cabo de Gata-Níjar.

According to Europa Press, the Guardia Civil confirmed that the Salvamento Marítimo boat ‘Salvamar Spica’ transferred the body to the port of Almeria on Sunday. The transfer was made shortly before 2 PM.

An autopsy will be carried out in order to determine the cause of death and also confirm the identity of the lifeless body.

According to reports after a visual inspection of the body which was discovered on Sunday it is believed that it belongs to the young Nijar resident, who disappeared after being on the beach with a friend last week.

The swimmer initially disappeared around 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday after having been at the beach near Almeria’s Cabo de Gata-Níjar with a friend.

It is believed that the man went missing after heading into the sea after being at the beach with a friend. The friend had been on the shore and sadly lost sight of him when he checked his mobile phone.

The missing swimmer is a resident of Almeria’s Nijar, and authorities were alerted to the disappearance by his family. The man was thought to have experience of swimming in the sea.

