Tragedy as Cyclist killed after being hit by a car in Benidorm.

Sadly, tragedy has hit as cyclist has been killed after being hit by a car in Spain’s Benidorm.

A 60-year-old cyclist was killed on Sunday in Benidorm in Alicante after being hit by a car. The man had been cycling on a straight stretch of road when the accident occurred.

According to Europa Press the DGT Traffic Management Centre confirmed that a 60-year-old male cyclist died after a car hit him.

The accident happened at around 12.50 pm on Sunday. The cyclist was travelling through Benidorm on the N-332 road the time the accident, and the incident took place at kilometre 148.

According to the DGT Traffic Management Centre, the 60-year-old died when he was cycling on a straight stretch of road.

In other news in Spain, the alleged perpetrator of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Spain’s Cadiz has been arrested and was found to be on drugs.

The alleged perpetrator of the fatal hit-and-run was found to be not only positive for alcohol but also for marijuana.

Local police from Spain’s Cadiz are carrying out investigations into the causes of an alleged hit-and-run accident that proved to be fatal. The accident occurred early on Sunday morning in Solano Street, on the corner of San Rafael.

Officers were able to quickly find and arrest the alleged driver. The alleged driver is only 20 years old and their car was complete with learner plates. They also tested positive for both marijuana and alcohol.

