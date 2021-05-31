Backlash against Spain’s Postal Service Anti-Racist Campaign.

Backlash against “Equality stamps” created by Spain’s Postal Service as part of their anti-racist campaign.

Correos, is the state-owned postal service in Spain and they recently issued a series of stamps in a bid to fight racism. They issued four stamps in different skin tone colours, all with different prices.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Correos called them equality stamps and they were released on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death. George was horrifically killed by Minneapolis police officer.

The Spanish postal service believes that the stamps “reflect an unfair and painful reality that shouldn’t be allowed”. They aimed to highlight racial inequality with every parcel or letter which was sent with one of these stamps.

The campaign though has caused controversy. Correos aimed to “shine a light on racial inequality and promote diversity, inclusion and equal rights,” but critics have hit back at the campaign.

Antumi Toasije, who leads the government’s Council for the Elimination of Racial or Ethnic Discrimination took to Twitter to express his concerns. He hopes to stop the sale of the stamps. He tweeted and commented that: “A campaign that outrages those it claims to defend is always a mistake”.

Correos started their campaign during European Diversity Month and were helped by the nonprofit group, Spain’s national SOS Racism Federation. They also released a 60 second video as part of the campaign.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/