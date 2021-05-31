Prince William Is ‘Modelling Himself On The Queen’.

A royal author has claimed that Prince William is modelling himself on the Queen, and does not feel trapped by his role in the Royal family.

Royal author Penny Junor has alleged that Prince William is “modelling himself on his grandmother the Queen”. Junor, known for ‘Prince William: The Man Who Will Be King’, has commented on Prince Harry’s claims that were made during an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March.

Junor has commented on Harry’s claims that Prince William “can’t leave” the Royal institution. The claims were made to Oprah Winfrey during an explosive interview.

In a controversial interview with Oprah earlier in the year Harry and Meghan made claims regarding racism in the Royal family. Meghan also went on to expose that while she had been pregnant in London she had sadly felt suicidal.

Junor now claims that Harry is “absolutely wrong” in his beliefs that Prince William feels trapped. In fact, she believes that he does not feel trapped at all according to the Mirror.

The author spoke to The Sun, and commented on Prince William’s destiny. She explained that: “I think he absolutely gets what his destiny is and he is embracing it. He is modelling himself on his grandmother the Queen.”

Prince Harry made claims that both Prince Charles and Prince William have become trapped in the Royal institution.

