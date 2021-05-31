Alleged Perpetrator Of A Fatal Attack At Dawn is Arrested.

The alleged perpetrator of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Spain’s Cadiz has been arrested and was found to be on drugs.

The alleged perpetrator of the fatal hit-and-run was found to be not only positive for alcohol but also for marijuana.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Local police from Spain’s Cadiz are carrying out investigations into the causes of an alleged hit-and-run accident that proved to be fatal. The accident occurred early on Sunday morning in Solano Street, on the corner of San Rafael.

Officers were able to quickly find and arrest the alleged driver. The alleged driver is only 20 years old and their car was complete with learner plates. They also tested positive for both marijuana and alcohol.

According to the City Council police officers had received a tipoff regarding a possible hit-and-run accident. The tipoff was received by the local police headquarters and officers rushed to the scene at once. Tragically they discovered a lifeless body at the scene.

The body is that of a 53-year-old male Cadiz resident, with the initials F.J.A.P. as reported La Noncion.

The person responsible for the accident had left the scene and officers quickly activated a search operation. Officers quickly set about controlling exits of the city and were able to catch the alleged perpetrator in around 10 minutes.

Officers questioned the occupants of the car who initially claimed that they had not seen anything. When the vehicle was inspected though officers found that the lower part of the car was damaged. The driver has been taken into custody and was expected to make a statement before the judge.

The other occupants of the car made statements to the police before being released. An autopsy of the victim is due to be carried out and police officers are carrying out a reconstruction of the event to find out what caused the alleged hit-and-run accident.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/