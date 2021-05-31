Madrid Switches Back On Over 2,000 Drinking Water Fountains After ‘Unfounded’ Health Claims.

Madrid’s public water drinking fountains are springing back into life day after months of stagnation due to what has turned out to be unfounded health claims they could help spread the coronavirus.

The fountains will stay on until at least July as Public health experts agree that there was no scientific basis to keep them closed for so long.

After more than a year without expelling a drop of water, cutting the mains supply from public sources has been one of the measures against the coronavirus that have lasted the longest: one year and two months to be precise, except for a few weeks of testing in the de-escalation.

Meanwhile, the bars have opened, indoors and outdoors; and house meetings have been given free rein to mix as they wish. Bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, and auditoriums in the Community of Madrid will be allowed to open until 01.00 am from today, Monday, May 31.

Specifically, and in relation to the hotel and restaurant sector, the closing time will be at 01.00, although they must stop admitting customers into the premises after 00.00, twelve at night.

Madrid’s City Council ordered the restoration of the supply last week, although the almost 2,000 fountains that exist in the capital will not be operating fully until July. Madrid

Whether or not the fountain’s operations will go unnoticed to the average citizen is yet to be seen, but having free and accessible water is a staple commodity, especially for homeless people who do not have a house with a water supply or the money to buy a bottle of water.

