Bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, and auditoriums in the Community of Madrid will be allowed to open until 01.00 am from today, Monday, May 31.

Specifically, and in relation to the hotel and restaurant sector, the closing time will be at 01.00, but they must stop admitting customers into the premises after 00.00, twelve at night.

The capacity inside the premises will remain unchanged, that is, at 50%, including the banquet halls where capacity must be maintained at 75%. Regarding the occupation inside the premises, it will go up from 4 to 6 people per table and from 6 to 8 outside on terraces.

As for retail establishments, shopping centers, and markets, the capacity remains at 75% and the time restrictions are eliminated, (which were before from 06:00 to 23:00).

Shows, large events and the venues in which these take place still maintain a restriction of 50% of their capacity, although the maximum number of attendees is raised to 7,000, after risk assessment and authorisation by the General Directorate of Public Health.

With regard to gambling venues, bets and casinos, the closing time will also be at 01.00 and the capacity will remain at 50%.

Sports facilities and gyms- the closing hours will be extended from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. and the capacity will remain at 50%.

Regarding children’s recreational parks, the Ministry of Health has raised the capacity from 40% to 50%. In reference to places of worship and religious or civil ceremonies, the new order modifies the capacity which rises from 50 to 75%.

Ventilation in establishments

The Ministry of Health recommends reinforcing establishments open to the public that guarantee adequate ventilation. Thus, the owners of establishments are advised to measure air quality, preferably at times of greatest influx of customers, with the use of CO2 meters.

In the event that the CO2 concentration exceeds 1,000 parts per million, measures such as increasing ventilation or decreasing the capacity must be adopted until it falls below this level. The Community of Madrid is going to launch a pilot test with 20 hospitality establishments and other areas to monitor the level of CO2 based on capacity and ventilation.

Discotheques still have to wait for permission to open.

This week it is also expected that the Community of Madrid will meet with those responsible for the nightlife sector in the region to study the possible return to normality in the sector.

The acting Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, announced that a meeting of the sector has been planned with members from the Department of Justice and Health to listen to their proposals together with the Public Health technicians who will provide assistance and suggest “measures to recover this stopped activity”.

“Next week we will begin contacts to make decisions to carry out this opening with the optimal safety standards for the situation in which we live,” added the counselor.

