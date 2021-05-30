Malaga Driver Dies after Running of the Road.

Sadly, a Malaga driver died after running off the road in Malaga’s Parauta.

A 56-year-old man has sadly died in Malaga’s Parauta, after his car left the road according to according to the Emergency 112 Andalusia service, which is part of the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior of the Junta de Andalucía.

The incident happened on Saturday night at around 23:40 hours. Emergency services 112 were alerted to the incident when they received a call to say that a car had left the road and that the driver was still inside and needed help.

A citizen raised the alarm and told emergency services that the accident had occurred on the A-397 road. The accident took place around 10 kilometres from the Hospital de Ronda and the tragic accident occurred when the driver had been heading in the direction of San Pedro.

Emergency services activated both the Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias and the Guardia civil. Sadly, though the Guardia Civil and Health were able to confirm to 112 that the man aged 56 had died.

