Hancock PPE Lies Put Thousands of Lives at Risk.

Allegedly PPE lies that Hancock told put thousands of frontline health workers at risk.

According to The Mirror, Matt Hancock lied about PPE supplies at a coronavirus meeting at No 10 which placed thousands of frontline healthcare workers at risk, according to a No 10 source.

Back in March 2020 Hancock had allegedly told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that much-needed PPE supplies were headed for the NHS when in fact they were not. It is alleged that Hancock claimed that a PPE shipment containing masks and gowns coming in from China had been “sorted out and there was no problem”.

But according to the paper their source claims that two weeks later the PPE consignment had not arrived, as it was flashing on a Cabinet Room screen in red.

The PPE debacle had to be cleared up by Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Dominic Cummings is said to have become furious after having discovered that the much-needed supply of PPE was arriving via boat rather than via plane.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror a source explained that: “Nearly everything Hancock said we would later discover was diametrically opposite to the truth. He said bringing in PPE from China had been cleared and it turned out it hadn’t.”

In other coronavirus news, freedom day is looming as half of all adults are expected to be fully vaccinated by next week.

Britain’s vaccination programme is steaming ahead and by the end of the week half of all adults are expected to be fully vaccinated in yet another milestone. The vaccine programme in Britain has been called a success by Matt Hancock.

Nearly 25 million people are already fully vaccinated against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and according to government figures issued on May 28, by the end of the week about half of all adults will be fully vaccinated against the potentially deadly virus.

