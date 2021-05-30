International Day of Action for Women’s Health Celebrated in Nerja.

Nerja residents have celebrated the International Day Of Action For Women’s Health.

The activities took place at the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre on Friday and two presentations were enjoyed by all as the Nerja Town Hall commemorated the important day.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The presentations had been organised by the Department of Equality through the Municipal Women’s Information Centre.

The Councillor for Equality, Gema Laguna spoke of the importance of celebrating this day which not only gives an opportunity to remember but also allows information to be given out. She highlighted the fact that women have the right to be healthy throughout their lives.

The counsellor also thanked the women’s associations of Nerja for their participation in the day’s events and went on to highlight the ongoing municipal commitment to the cause. She emphasised the town council’s commitment to working with the Local Equality Council to promote gender equality.

The presentations were given by Marisa Rebolledo and María Elena Carrasco and the two professionals concentrated on the field of gender and women’s health.

During the presentations they highlighted how gender violence can impact women’s health and also spoke of various illnesses and syndromes traditionally associated with women. They covered issues such as empty nest syndrome and fibromyalgia.

Participants who attended the event also received a diploma as reported Axarquia Plus.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/