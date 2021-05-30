Free Recharging Points For Electric Vehicles In Roquetas De Mar.

The Roquetas de Mar Town Council has installed three free recharging points for electric vehicles.

The free recharging points, come as part of the Moves II Plan, which is being promoted by the Roquetas de Mar Town Hall. The initiative is 40 per cent financed with ERDF funds too.

Gabriel Amat, Mayor of Roquetas, has tested out the new installations which will see electric cars in the area charged for free. He tested out the charging point in the Donantes de Sangre square, located between Avenida del Mediterráneo and Paseo del Mar, in the Urbanization of Roquetas de Mar.

At the inauguration of the initiative he was accompanied by Rocío Sánchez, Councillor for the Presidency, and Eduardo Martínez, Director of Mobility at Coves Energy Solutions. Coves Energy Solutions have installed the new charging points and are responsible for their ongoing management.

Installation work began in February and the initiative comes with an annual cost of nearly 40,000 euros. So far multiple points have been set up and they have been installed near the Plaza Donantes de Sangre, and also in the car parks of the Auditorium of Roquetas de Mar, and on Avenida Carlos III as reported Almeria 24. A further charging point has been set up at El Parador’s municipal swimming pool.

During the first year the municipal charging points will be free of charge but users will need to scan a QR code and activate an application on their phone in order to use them to begin with.

Eduardo Martinez, Director of Mobility from Coves Energy Solutions speaking of the initiative explained that: “the pioneering and innovative nature of this initiative, which, apart from sustainability, will add value and attractiveness to the already complete tourist offer of Roquetas de Mar.”

