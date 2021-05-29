Sevilla’s Isla Mágica Sells Out On First Day Of Reopening

SEVILLA’S Isla Mágica Theme Park Sells Out On Its First Day Of Reopening

The Isla Mágica theme park in Sevilla reopened this Saturday 29, and ended up with a car park completely full, long queues at the entrance and a large influx of children, on a day sponsored by the popular Spanish artist India Martínez, who hails from Cordoba.

Martínez was at the entrance of the park to greet the first customers, along with Rosa Hernández, the Tourism Councillor for the Andalucian government, and Guillermo Cruz, the Isla Mágica director.

The 100 per cent maximum capacity planned for the opening day was easily reached in the first few hours, and those lucky customers will have been the first to enjoy the park’s new attraction, Agua Mágica, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

Most of the customers avoided the queues by purchasing their tickets online, which had been recommended by the park’s management in advance, as a way of avoiding running out of physical tickets at the box office on the day.

Employees and visitors alike complied with the coronavirus protocols, with mandatory masks, and social distancing in place at all the park’s attractions and shows, as Isla Mágica presents itself as a safe haven for all its visitors this season, which has obviously been taken on board by the 8,000 advance season passes it has already sold.

Visitors to this very popular theme park come from all over Andalucia, and of course with a huge influx of tourists, with it being one of the largest, and most family-friendly attraction parks in the South Of Spain.

Tickets for Isla Mágica can be purchased online from their website.

