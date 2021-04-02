Pair Of Rare Red Kites Found Nesting In Córdoba

Pair Of Andalucía’s Endangered Rare Red Kite Species Found Nesting In Córdoba

The beautiful bird of prey, the red kite, is one of the most endangered and rare bird species in Andalucía, so much so that it was thought to be extinct in five of the six provinces where it had previously been reproducing.

It was believed that the only places the red kite was still actively breeding are in the Sierra de Aracena and Picos de Aroche Natural Park, and the Doñana Natural Area, both in the province of Huelva, but now, officials from the Andalucían Department for the conservation of endangered birds, a part of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Sustainable Development, have reported spotting a pair of these majestic birds nesting, and clearly on heat, in the province of Córdoba.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



If this pair of rare red kites breed successfully then it would be the first case of known kite breeding outside of Huelva province, an important step in the conservation of this species in Andalucía, and indeed, in general, with the species marked down as in danger of becoming extinct.

Carmen Crespo, the Junta de Andalucía’s minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Sustainable Development, commented, “The conservation of our extraordinary biodiversity is a priority objective of the Government of Andalucía, and one of the pillars on which the Green Revolution undertaken in the community is based, to protect the natural heritage of this land and face the effects of climate change”.

Ms Crespo also praised the dedication of the team, for their “effort and passion of a technical team of the council totally committed to the conservation of the red kite and other endangered species in Andalusia”, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.