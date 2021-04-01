Andalucía Open Gives ‘Wild Card’ Invite To World No17 Fabio Fognini

Fabio Fognini Receives A ‘Wild Card’ Invitation To The AnyTech365 Andalucía Open

Andalucía Open organisers of the AnyTech365 tournament – which will run from April 4 to 11 at the Puente Romano Beach Resort in Marbella, Málaga – have confirmed that World No17 ATP ranked Italian, the 33-year-old Fabio Fognini, has been given the second out of three ‘wild card’ invites which were available for the tournament, after some of the original competitors had to pull out for various reasons.

Fognini will go into the tournament as the third seed, following the withdrawal of Spain’s Roberto Bautista who injured himself in the Miami semi-finals this week, and Stan Warinka, who has had to drop out due to surgery.

Italy’s current top-ranked tennis player has already won nine ATP titles, and will arrive in Marbella fresh from the Miami tournament, having already lost to Spain’s Rafa Nadal in the Round of 16 in the Australian Open, and reaching the final of the ATP Cup with Italy.

As the 2020 Monte Carlo Masters 1000 was postponed, Fognini is still the champion there, winning the tournament in 2019, on the way to his victory, beating top players including Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, and Rafael Nadal.

With the loss of Bautista, who is ranked 12th in the world of tennis, and Wawrinka, ranked 21st, Spain’s Gijón born star, Pablo Carreño, who is ranked 15th, has a fantastic opportunity on home soil, up against other top names such as, Andrey Rublev 8th, Casper Ruud 25th, Dusan Lajovic 26th, Albert Ramos 47th, Alejandro Davidovich 55th, Feliciano López 64th, Soonwo Kwon 79th, Federico Delbonis 80th, Lucas Pouille 81st, and Sebastian Korda 87th.